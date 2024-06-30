Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge launches 31st home run as torrid pace continues

Judge had 30 home runs in 83 games when he took over the AL record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushed home run No. 31 on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays as the team secured an 8-1 victory.

Judge has been on a torrid home run pace this season and appeared to be on a similar path as 2022, when he broke the American League home run record with 62 home runs.

Aaron Judge hits a home run

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a two-run homer against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

He has 31 home runs in 83 games this season for New York. In 2022, Judge had 30 home runs in 83 games. He hit 32 home runs the rest of the way that season and ended up with 62, hitting the historic mark in the final game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

Judge won the American League MVP award in 2022 – the first of his career.

Sunday’s two-run dinger came off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman in the first inning. The ball traveled 423 feet.

Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with Alex Verdugo in the first inning of the Blue Jays game on June 30, 2024, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge in the dugout

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2024, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Gausman ended up allowing seven runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Judge was 2-for-4 on the day and also struck out twice.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitched five innings and struck out six. He allowed an RBI single to Justin Turner in the bottom of the third inning.

New York moved to 54-32 on the year with the win.

Toronto fell to 38-45.

