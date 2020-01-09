XFL commish says league 'never really considered' Colin Kaepernick, more excited to see Cardale Jones

The XFL “never really considered” Colin Kaepernick joining the league, Commissioner Oliver Luck said Wednesday, adding that he was more interested in what other quarterbacks have to showcase.

Luck made his comments in an interview on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” as he was touting the XFL’s new rules and the first week of the season, which takes place the Saturday after the Super Bowl.

“As we put our player pool together, we got the guys in the pool - with support and guidance from our coaches and our personnel people - that wanted to play in our league, that were willing to play for the salaries that we were offering,” Luck said. “We think we got great quarterbacks.

“If I had to pick a guy I’m most excited to watch it’s Cardale Jones who’s with the D.C. team. A guy who had a remarkable run back at Ohio State winning the national championship and probably left school a year too early and bounced around the NFL and landed with us. And I can’t wait to see this guy play. He’s such a gifted … physically gifted and mentally smart guy. I’m looking forward to him. I think the quality of guys we have is pretty damn good.”

The possibility of Kaepernick playing in the XFL has sprung up before even though the league’s founder Vince McMahon made it clear there would be no protests or demonstrations allowed on the field at all. Luck told the Tampa Bay Times last month that Kaepernick’s salary demands were too high for the XFL.

He said Wednesday there was no current player that the league would break its salary structure for unless they were going after college kids.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one name that was floated out last year after his performance in the national championship. Lawrence could, in theory, turn pro and join the XFL. He becomes eligible for the NFL Draft after the 2020 season.