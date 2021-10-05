Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Xander Bogaerts, Kyle Schwarber home runs lift Red Sox over Yankees in AL wild-card game

The Red Sox used early home runs to jet past the Yankees

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Boston Red Sox lived to fight another few days.

Behind home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber, the Red Sox were able to chase New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole early and maintain the lead to win the American League wild-card playoff game and advance to the division series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, middle, celebrates his two-run homer with Rafael Devers, left, and Alex Verdugo (99) in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, middle, celebrates his two-run homer with Rafael Devers, left, and Alex Verdugo (99) in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo homer in front of New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka in the third inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo homer in front of New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka in the third inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Red Sox started Nathan Eovaldi for the critical game. He lasted 5 1/3 innings before being taken out. He allowed a home run to Anthony Rizzo and three other hits before Alex Cora decided to pull the plug and go to the bullpen. Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock would help shut the door. Boston won the game, 6-2.

Boston was also helped by a brutal baserunning blunder in a chaotic sixth inning.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers to the New York Yankees in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 in Boston.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers to the New York Yankees in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

YANKEES FANS IRATE AFTER AARON JUDGE WAVED HOME, TAGGED OUT BY MILE

Eovaldi would be taken out after Aaron Judge legged out an infield single. Giancarlo Stanton would subsequently hit a towering shot off the Green Monster. Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin waved Judge home as Kiké Hernández fielded the ball. He relayed the ball to Bogaerts who fired it home to Kevin Plawecki. Judge was out by a mile.

It was one of the better chances for the Yankees to get a relay started and it was stopped dead in its tracks.

Stanton finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

YANKEES BROADCASTER JOHN STERLING FOOLED BY GIANCARLO STANTON'S TOWERING SINGLE

Boston tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings thanks to Alex Verdugo. Verdugo finished 2-for-4 with three RBI.

The Red Sox will now face the Rays in the ALDS. The series begins Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston has now eliminated the Yankees in their last two playoff series. The last one came in 2018 and the Red Sox eventually won the World Series.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com