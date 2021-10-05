Xander Bogaerts, Kyle Schwarber home runs lift Red Sox over Yankees in AL wild-card game

The Boston Red Sox lived to fight another few days.

Behind home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber, the Red Sox were able to chase New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole early and maintain the lead to win the American League wild-card playoff game and advance to the division series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox started Nathan Eovaldi for the critical game. He lasted 5 1/3 innings before being taken out. He allowed a home run to Anthony Rizzo and three other hits before Alex Cora decided to pull the plug and go to the bullpen. Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock would help shut the door. Boston won the game, 6-2.

Boston was also helped by a brutal baserunning blunder in a chaotic sixth inning.

Eovaldi would be taken out after Aaron Judge legged out an infield single. Giancarlo Stanton would subsequently hit a towering shot off the Green Monster. Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin waved Judge home as Kiké Hernández fielded the ball. He relayed the ball to Bogaerts who fired it home to Kevin Plawecki. Judge was out by a mile.

It was one of the better chances for the Yankees to get a relay started and it was stopped dead in its tracks.

Stanton finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run.

Boston tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings thanks to Alex Verdugo. Verdugo finished 2-for-4 with three RBI.

The Red Sox will now face the Rays in the ALDS. The series begins Thursday.

Boston has now eliminated the Yankees in their last two playoff series. The last one came in 2018 and the Red Sox eventually won the World Series.