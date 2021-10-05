Expand / Collapse search
Published

Yankees fans irate after Aaron Judge waved home, tagged out by mile

Giancarlo Stanton's shot off the Green Monster resulted in a play-at-the-plate by the Red Sox

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees fans already upset with their team being down two runs in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in the American League wild-card game drew their attention to third-base coach Phil Nevin and outfielder Aaron Judge.

Giancarlo Stanton hit another towering shot off the Green Monster in left field. The ball caromed to center fielder Kiké Hernández. Nevin gave Judge the green light to try to score a run. Hernandez relayed the ball into shortstop Xander Bogaerts who then fired to Kevin Plawecki to nailed Judge by a mile.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is tagged out at the plate by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as he tries to score on a single by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Fans watching the game immediately tweeted their displeasure over the decision to send Judge home. Stanton advanced to second base on the throw and may not have gotten there if the slugger wasn’t sent for home plate.

Joey Gallo would pop out to third base to end the inning.

Anthony Rizzo hit a home run to bring the game to within two runs earlier in the sixth inning. 

It was the second time in the game Stanton had hit a big fly off the Green Monster. The first time fooled Yankees broadcaster John Sterling.

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, middle, celebrates his two-run homer with Rafael Devers, left, and Alex Verdugo (99) in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, middle, celebrates his two-run homer with Rafael Devers, left, and Alex Verdugo (99) in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New York was struggling through the night in the biggest game of their season. Gerrit Cole was chased from the game in the third inning after allowing home runs to Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber.

