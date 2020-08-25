WWE to ban virtual fan who shared Ku Klux Klan video on live TV

World Wrestling Entertainment said Tuesday that it will ban the virtual fan who shared a Ku Klux Klan video during this week’s broadcast of “WWE Raw” on Monday night.

The fan’s screen shared an image of a man dressed in the white supremacist group’s attire during the broadcast, ESPN reported. The image was visible during the program’s main event match and quickly went viral on social media.

WWE STAR JAMES 'KAMALA' HARRIS DEAD AT 70

"This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE's values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts," WWE said in a statement. "We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream."

Earlier this month, WWE unveiled its “Thunderdome,” a production allowing fans to virtually attend its events at the Amway Center in Orlando. WWE is holding its events without fans physically in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans who sign up for the “Thunderdome” can stream video of themselves watching the event on giant LED boards at the arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WWE requires fans to agree to terms and conditions related to the Thunderdome, including a ban on political statements and violence. The KKK video was one of several streams visible in the Thunderdome that appeared to violate the policy.

WWE is one of several sports and entertainment companies allowing remote fans to participate in its broadcasts. The NBA has a virtual audience at its games inside the bubble at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, while several MLB teams have placed cardboard cutouts displaying photos of their fans during home games.