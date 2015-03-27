Wright eyes Mets' record book in finale with Giants

With David Wright on the verge of setting a Mets franchise record, the only thing that may stop the veteran third baseman from passing Darryl Strawberry's all-time club RBI record may be the weather.

Rainy conditions are expected Sunday at Citi Field when the Mets continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Wright went hitless in four at-bats in Saturday's 5-4 New York win. He had a 10-game hitting streak stopped and remains at 733 career RBI, tied with Strawberry.

If the weather does hold up, two-time NL Cy Young winner and four-time All- Star Tim Lincecum will try to get his first win of the season. The right- hander lasted six innings against the Phillies and gave up eight hits and five runs in a loss on Monday. He's 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA in seven starts vs. the Mets.

Dillon Gee, who threw seven solid innings in a win at Atlanta on Monday, counters for the Mets. The righty will make his first start against San Francisco.

Yesterday, in a ninth inning filled with mistakes, the Giants made the last one. The Mets blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth when center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis failed to catch a fly ball with two outs that allowed two runs to score.

Nieuwenhuis then came up with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the inning and hit a ground ball to first baseman Brandon Belt, who threw home for the force out. Buster Posey tried for the double play and the catcher's relay to first went wide of the bag, allowing Ruben Tejada to slide across with the winning run.

Posey's leg was clipped by New York's Scott Hairston coming from third on the force out and may have contributed to the poor throw. Giants manager Bruce Bochy briefly argued that Hairston was out of the baseline when he slid.

"People just put the ball in play and some crazy stuff happened," surmised Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. "That's baseball."

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-4 with an RBI. He has hit safely in all 14 games this season, a streak that is two shy of the San Francisco club record to open a season that is held by Willie Mays, accomplished in 1960.

The Giants have won nine of their past 13 versus the Mets.