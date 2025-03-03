World Series champ Johnny Damon unconcerned with fan flak over Trump support: 'I know what's right'

Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion who played for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox among other teams, said Monday he was unconcerned with any flak he may receive over his support of President Donald Trump.

Damon appeared on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show" and talked about when he first struck up a relationship with Trump – before he ran for president. Cobb asked Damon if he heard any tough talk from fans about his support for the business mogul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m not too concerned about it because I know what’s right," Damon said. "I know illegal immigrants who are criminals should not be in our country. I know it should be a fair playing field out there – that’s why the tariffs are coming.

"I mentioned to my friends years ago, I was like, ‘Is Ukraine ever going to pay us back? I mean we’re giving them so much money’ and everybody kinda said, ‘Yeah, I don’t know how that works out.’ Well, as we see on the world stage right now, President Trump is trying to make peace with Russia and Ukraine … and there’s a lot of war going on that nobody ever wants to have."

The former outfielder said he was trying to do what he believed was right for his children.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL PARDON PETE ROSE, DELIVERS SCATHING STATEMENT TO MLB ON HIS HALL OF FAME CANDIDACY

"So, I may catch grief but I’m not too concerned about it," he said. "I’m a 51-year-old man with eight kids. I worry about my kids’ future. I want to make sure they live in a world that’s safe.

"I know I have a lot of friends on the right, a lot of friends on the left and a lot of them agree with Trump’s policies. They just don’t like how strong of a boss he is and our country needed something like that."

Damon endorsed Trump’s first presidential election run in 2016. In 2020, Trump appointed Damon to serve on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damon joined fellow Yankees World Series champion Mariano Rivera, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, UFC fighter Colby Covington and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Vincent.