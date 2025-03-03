Expand / Collapse search
MLB

World Series champ Johnny Damon unconcerned with fan flak over Trump support: 'I know what's right'

Damon spoke on OutKick's 'The Ricky Cobb Show'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
World Series champ Johnny Damon talks supporting Trump Video

World Series champ Johnny Damon talks supporting Trump

Former New York Yankees star Johnny Damon appears on 'The Ricky Cobb Show' to talk his support for President Donald Trump.

Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion who played for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox among other teams, said Monday he was unconcerned with any flak he may receive over his support of President Donald Trump.

Damon appeared on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show" and talked about when he first struck up a relationship with Trump – before he ran for president. Cobb asked Damon if he heard any tough talk from fans about his support for the business mogul.

Johnny Damon with the Indians

Cleveland Indians left fielder Johnny Damon, #33, in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on July 17, 2012. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m not too concerned about it because I know what’s right," Damon said. "I know illegal immigrants who are criminals should not be in our country. I know it should be a fair playing field out there – that’s why the tariffs are coming.

"I mentioned to my friends years ago, I was like, ‘Is Ukraine ever going to pay us back? I mean we’re giving them so much money’ and everybody kinda said, ‘Yeah, I don’t know how that works out.’ Well, as we see on the world stage right now, President Trump is trying to make peace with Russia and Ukraine … and there’s a lot of war going on that nobody ever wants to have."

The former outfielder said he was trying to do what he believed was right for his children.

Johnny Damon at a Trump rally

Baseball player Johnny Damon addresses the crowd before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at his campaign rally at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 2, 2016. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK)

"So, I may catch grief but I’m not too concerned about it," he said. "I’m a 51-year-old man with eight kids. I worry about my kids’ future. I want to make sure they live in a world that’s safe. 

"I know I have a lot of friends on the right, a lot of friends on the left and a lot of them agree with Trump’s policies. They just don’t like how strong of a boss he is and our country needed something like that."

Damon endorsed Trump’s first presidential election run in 2016. In 2020, Trump appointed Damon to serve on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. 

Johnny Damon and his wife

Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle Mangan arrive on the red carpet for the USA TODAY Legends Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Damon joined fellow Yankees World Series champion Mariano Rivera, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, UFC fighter Colby Covington and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Vincent.

