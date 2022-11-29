Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Netherlands wins Group A, Senegal clinches spot in knockout stage

Qatar becomes the first host to lose all three of their group stage matches

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Netherlands and Senegal will move onto the knockout stage of the World Cup from Group A after the Dutch shut out Qatar and the African nation defeated Ecuador on Tuesday.

The Netherlands won Group A with a 2-0 defeat of Qatar, the host country. Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to make the knockout stage for the second time in the country’s history.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Cody Gakpo scored midway through the first half against Qatar to go up 1-0. It was his third goal of the tournament. Frenkie de Jong then doubled the score five minutes into the second half. The squad beat Senegal and drew with Ecuador during their group stage schedule.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup and finished third in 2014. The Dutch missed out on the World Cup in 2018.

Frenkie de Jong scores the Netherlands' second goal during their World Cup match against Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Frenkie de Jong scores the Netherlands' second goal during their World Cup match against Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

USA VS. IRAN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PIVOTAL WORLD CUP MATCH

Senegal got a clutch goal from captain Kalidou Koulibaly in the 70th minute. His score came three minutes after Moises Caicedo put one in the net to tie the match. If the match would’ve stayed a draw, Ecuador would’ve advanced to the knockout stage instead.

Senegal last advanced to the knockout round in 2002. It was their debut in the tournament and they got all the way to the quarterfinals.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates during the World Cup match against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates during the World Cup match against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Senegal is hoping for another dream run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

