World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Netherlands

Netherlands is back in the World Cup with their fourth appearance in the last five tournaments and are one of the favorites to come out of Group A when the tournament reaches the knockout stage.

The Dutch have made the World Cup 11 times and finished runner-up three times. The championship has eluded them, but they are revved up for another potential chance of capturing the title. In 2014, the squad finished in third place.

Netherlands finished in the Round of 16 in the Euro last year and won seven of the 10 matches during the World Cup qualifiers.

Who is on Netherlands’ World Cup roster?

GK Justin Biljow

GK Andries Noppert

GK Remko Pasveer

MF Frenkie de Jong

MF Steven Berghuis

MF Davy Klaassen

MF Teun Koopmeiners

MF Marten de Roon

MF Cody Gakpo

MF Kenneth Taylor

MF Xavier Simons

D Virgil van Dijk

D Nathan Ake

D Daley Blind

D Jurrien Timber

D Denzel Dumfries

D Stefan de Vrij

D Mattijs de Ligt

D Tyrell Malacia

D Jeremie Frimpong

F Memphis Depay

F Steven Bergwijn

F Vincent Janssen

F Luuk de Jong

F Noa Lang

F Wout Weghorst

Who does Netherlands play in the World Cup?

Netherlands is in Group A in the World Cup. They play Senegal on Nov. 21, Ecuador on Nov. 25 and Qatar on Nov. 29.