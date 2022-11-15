World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Mexico

Mexico is one of the best teams in North America going into the World Cup but got dealt a pretty tough blow when they were saddled with Argentina and Poland in their same group.

Mexico has made 17 World Cup appearances and have only gotten as far as the quarterfinals. The last time they made the quarterfinals came in 1986. Since then, they have had seven straight Round of 16 finishes. Will this year be the time things change for Mexico?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team lost to the U.S. in Gold Cup and managed to win eight matches in World Cup qualifiers.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Mexico’s World Cup roster?

GK Guillermo Ochoa

GK Alfredo Talavera

GK Rodolfo Cota

MF Edson Alvarez

MF Roberto Alvarado

MF Uriel Antuna

MF Luis Chavez

MF Andres Guardado

MF Erick Gutierrez

MF Hector Herrera

MF Orbelin Pineda

MF Carlos Rodriguez

MF Luis Romo

D Kevin Alvarez

D Nestor Araujo

D Gerardo Arteaga

D Jesus Gallardo

D Hector Moreno

D Cesar Montes

D Jorge Sanchez

D Johan Vasquez

F Rogelio Funes Mori

F Raul Jimenez

F Hirving Lozano

F Henry Martin

F Alexis Vega

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Mexico play in the World Cup?

Mexico is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Poland on Nov. 22, Argentina on Nov. 26 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.