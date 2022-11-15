Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Mexico

Mexico is in Group C with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Mexico is one of the best teams in North America going into the World Cup but got dealt a pretty tough blow when they were saddled with Argentina and Poland in their same group.

Mexico has made 17 World Cup appearances and have only gotten as far as the quarterfinals. The last time they made the quarterfinals came in 1986. Since then, they have had seven straight Round of 16 finishes. Will this year be the time things change for Mexico?

The team lost to the U.S. in Gold Cup and managed to win eight matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Mexico's midfielder Edson Alvarez poses for a photograph prior the friendly football match between Mexico and Sweden at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on Nov. 16, 2022. (PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is on Mexico’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Guillermo Ochoa
  • GK Alfredo Talavera
  • GK Rodolfo Cota
  • MF Edson Alvarez
  • MF Roberto Alvarado
  • MF Uriel Antuna
  • MF Luis Chavez
  • MF Andres Guardado
  • MF Erick Gutierrez
  • MF Hector Herrera
  • MF Orbelin Pineda
  • MF Carlos Rodriguez
  • MF Luis Romo
  • D Kevin Alvarez
  • D Nestor Araujo
  • D Gerardo Arteaga
  • D Jesus Gallardo
  • D Hector Moreno
  • D Cesar Montes
  • D Jorge Sanchez
  • D Johan Vasquez
  • F Rogelio Funes Mori
  • F Raul Jimenez
  • F Hirving Lozano
  • F Henry Martin
  • F Alexis Vega

Who does Mexico play in the World Cup?

Mexico is in Group C in the World Cup. They play Poland on Nov. 22, Argentina on Nov. 26 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.