Philadelphia Eagles

Woman apologizes to Kylie and Jason Kelce after viral Jersey Shore altercation: ‘Not who I am’

Andreé Goldberg reportedly became upset when the Kelces declined to take a photo

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pennsylvania woman seen in a viral video shouting with Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the couple’s attempt at a peaceful date night at the Jersey Shore over the weekend has issued an apology. 

Andreé Goldberg, who is reportedly from Wayne, Pennsylvania, issued the public apology after she says she acted "out of character" when she became aggressive with the Kelces over Memorial Day weekend after the couple declined to take a picture with her while they were out on a date in Margate City, New Jersey. 

Kylie Kelce on NBC

Kylie Kelce on NBC on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry," Goldberg said in a statement, obtained by WPVI. 

"Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate."

The short clip went viral on social media this week. According to Philly Chit Chat’s HughE Dillon, Jason and Kylie Kelce were waiting to park their car when Goldberg allegedly approached the vehicle and allegedly "began banging on it" to get their attention. 

Jason and Kylie Kelce at Amazon premiere

Jason and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

When they got out of the car, Goldberg then asked for a picture, which the Kelces reportedly declined, politely. That was when the chaos ensued. 

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

KYLIE KELCE HAS ALTERCATION WITH WOMAN DURING APPARENT JERSEY SHORE DATE NIGHT: 'YOU'RE EMBARRASSING YOURSELF'

In the video, Goldberg can be heard saying, "I don’t give a f--- who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again." 

Kylie then responds, "I smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself."

"As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset," Goldberg continued in her statement.  

"I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

The Kelce’s have not commented publicly on the incident. 

Jason Kelce on the football field

Former Phildelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has not publicly commented on the incident. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Margate City Mayor Michael Collins also apologized to the couple on social media and offered the couple a "redo" on him. 

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Collins wrote. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.