Wojciechowski makes big league debut vs. Tribe

(SportsNetwork.com) - Asher Wojciechowski makes his major league debut on Thursday when the Houston Astros close out a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park.

Wojciechowski, 26, allowed only four earned runs in 21 innings through six appearances this spring to finish with an impressive 1.71 ERA. He went 4-4 with a 4.74 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) at Triple-A last year.

"I'm going to have the same mindset I had in Spring Training, and that's to go out there and compete as hard as I can and play with a fire up underneath me and go out there and take it one pitch at a time and just compete," Wojciechowski said.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will counter with righty Trevor Bauer, who was 5-8 last season with a 4.18 ERA in his first real taste of major league action. After starting eight games over two years for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bauer made 26 appearances for the Tribe last season and threw 153 innings.

Bauer had one of the best starts of his young career last season against the Astros when he struck out nine and scattered four hits over six scoreless innings last August.

Cleveland picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday, as Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in a dominant first start and the Indians picked up a 2-0 victory.

Carrasco (1-0) only yielded three hits and a walk over 6 1/3 innings for Cleveland, which flipped the script after getting blanked 2-0 by Houston in Monday's season opener. Carrasco fanned 12 in a two-hit shutout last Sept. 17 in his only previous start at Minute Maid Park.

Carlos Santana and Mike Aviles provided all the offense Cleveland's staff needed with solo home runs. Cody Allen retired the side in order in the ninth to record the save.

Santana took Astros starter Scott Feldman (0-1) out to right with one out in the fourth inning. It was the first extra-base hit for either team this season.

Feldman gave up just one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Cleveland won five of its seven matchups with the Astros last season.