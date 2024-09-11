WNBA players union slams commissioner for her answer to question about Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert angered the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on Tuesday with her answer to a question about the racism and hateful comments some of the athletes in the league have received amid the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry.

Engelbert provided the answer to a question about the "darker" tone taken by fans that bring race, sexuality and other factors outside of basketball into the equation.

"There’s no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little of that Bird-Magic moment if you recall from 1979, when those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one White, one Black. And so we have that moment with these two," Engelbert said on CNBC’s "Power Lunch."

"But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry. That’s what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don’t want everybody being nice to one another."

WNBPA Executive Director Terri Jackson issued a statement on Engelbert’s remarks, suggesting she missed the mark with her answer.

"Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the Players," Jackson’s statement read.

"’There is absolutely no place in sport – or in life – for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and misogynistic attacks our players are facing on social media.

"This is not about rivalries or iconic personalities fueling a business model. This kind of toxic fandom should never tolerated or left unchecked. It demands immediate action, and frankly, should have been addressed long ago.

"As director of the WNBPA, now in my ninth season, I can say that we wholeheartedly welcome the rising interest in the WNBA over the past few years, particularly the surge in fandom sparked by this electrifying rookie class, led by Angel and Caitlin.

"To the loyal fans who have been with the W for decades, thank you for your unwavering support. You know the history, the game, and the Players – you know us best. And to our new fans, welcome! Your energy and passion are recognized and appreciated. Together, with all our fans we will continue to grow a sustainable and thriving future for the WNBA."

Engelbert later tried to clarify her remarks.

"During a recent media interview, I was asked about the dark side of social media and online conversation about WNBA rivalries and race. To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else," she wrote on X.

The Clark and Reese rivalry started with the women’s college basketball national champion and both have succeeded greatly at the start of their WNBA careers.

However, their play has brought along passionate debates about the players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.