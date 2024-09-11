Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

WNBA players union slams commissioner for her answer to question about Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talked about Clark and Reece earlier Tuesday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run, with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask if the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert angered the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on Tuesday with her answer to a question about the racism and hateful comments some of the athletes in the league have received amid the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry.

Engelbert provided the answer to a question about the "darker" tone taken by fans that bring race, sexuality and other factors outside of basketball into the equation.

"There’s no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little of that Bird-Magic moment if you recall from 1979, when those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one White, one Black. And so we have that moment with these two," Engelbert said on CNBC’s "Power Lunch."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cathy Engelbert in July 2024

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during the Changemaker Day event at Parsons Leadership Center at Camp South Mountain in Phoenix on July 18, 2024. (Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry. That’s what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don’t want everybody being nice to one another."

WNBPA Executive Director Terri Jackson issued a statement on Engelbert’s remarks, suggesting she missed the mark with her answer.

"Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the Players," Jackson’s statement read.

"’There is absolutely no place in sport – or in life – for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and misogynistic attacks our players are facing on social media.

NBA LEGEND LAUDS CAITLIN CLARK'S DEVELOPMENT OVER ROOKIE SEASON

Caitlin Clark and Cathy Engelbert

Caitlin Clark, left, poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"This is not about rivalries or iconic personalities fueling a business model. This kind of toxic fandom should never tolerated or left unchecked. It demands immediate action, and frankly, should have been addressed long ago.

"As director of the WNBPA, now in my ninth season, I can say that we wholeheartedly welcome the rising interest in the WNBA over the past few years, particularly the surge in fandom sparked by this electrifying rookie class, led by Angel and Caitlin

"To the loyal fans who have been with the W for decades, thank you for your unwavering support. You know the history, the game, and the Players – you know us best. And to our new fans, welcome! Your energy and passion are recognized and appreciated. Together, with all our fans we will continue to grow a sustainable and thriving future for the WNBA."

Engelbert later tried to clarify her remarks.

"During a recent media interview, I was asked about the dark side of social media and online conversation about WNBA rivalries and race. To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else," she wrote on X.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, left, and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky look on during the game on June 1, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Clark and Reese rivalry started with the women’s college basketball national champion and both have succeeded greatly at the start of their WNBA careers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, their play has brought along passionate debates about the players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.