Caitlin Clark laments Angel Reese's season-ending injury: 'It’s really devastating'

Indiana Fever rookie superstar Caitlin Clark was in the driver’s seat for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese out the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

Clark was asked about Reese’s injury Sunday before the Fever played the Atlanta Dream.

"It’s definitely sad whenever you see anyone go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with," Clark said, via the Indy Star. "You want to see her finish out this year. Obviously, she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there — if not the best in the league. She just doesn’t stop working. I thought she had a tremendous year. I thought she came into the league and really did what she’s done well her entire career as long as I’ve known her.

"It’s really devastating. It’s never anything you want to see from a player."

FEVER MUST SIGN 'ENFORCER' TO 'PROTECT' CAITLIN CLARK FROM PLAYERS WHO HIT HER, SAYS FORMER NBA ALL-STAR

Clark lamented some of the injuries others in the rookie class have suffered. Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink was lost early in the year.

Reese announced on X she would miss the rest of the season. The Sky had been vying for a playoff spot.

"I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,'" she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 34 games.