Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark laments Angel Reese's season-ending injury: 'It’s really devastating'

Clark and Reese were fighting for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask if the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

Indiana Fever rookie superstar Caitlin Clark was in the driver’s seat for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese out the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

Clark was asked about Reese’s injury Sunday before the Fever played the Atlanta Dream.

"It’s definitely sad whenever you see anyone go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with," Clark said, via the Indy Star. "You want to see her finish out this year. Obviously, she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark, left, of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

"For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there — if not the best in the league. She just doesn’t stop working. I thought she had a tremendous year. I thought she came into the league and really did what she’s done well her entire career as long as I’ve known her.

"It’s really devastating. It’s never anything you want to see from a player."

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during Friday's 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbride Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/USA Today Network)

Clark lamented some of the injuries others in the rookie class have suffered. Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink was lost early in the year.

Reese announced on X she would miss the rest of the season. The Sky had been vying for a playoff spot.

"I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,'" she wrote.

Caitlin Clark drives on Kayla McBride

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 34 games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.