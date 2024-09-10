NBA legend lauds Caitlin Clark's development over rookie season

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft this past spring after a stellar collegiate career at Iowa, but top figures in men’s and women’s hoops weren’t immediately sold on her game translating to the professional ranks.

Over the course of the grueling season, Clark has more than impressed the basketball world and has drawn massive audiences both in arenas and on television.

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and said Clark has the "it factor."

"She also has game. She got real game," Thomas told Dakich. "You know, when she came out of college, everybody was talking about, ‘Oh, she is going to be a great scorer, and she is going to shoot the basketball and going to shoot the lights out.’ And then she unveiled ‘Oh I can drop dimes, too. Oh, I can pass, too.’ And what we are seeing now is you're seeing the complete offensive player come into play."

Thomas lauded Clark’s ability to add different weapons to her game, from the unselfish passes to working on a floating jump shot in the lane.

"Caitlin right now, her dimes are coming through. You see she’s averaging a lot of turnovers during the course of the season. Next year, that will come down because now her teammates are getting used to her not only passing the ball but giving it to them on time, on target, catch, lay-up or shot," Thomas said. "So, what are they doing now? They are running.

"You see creativity, you see originality, you see all that stuff in transition now because the floor is read. As soon as they get the ball, make a miss, they are out, man. They are out getting in the lanes, running to their spots, getting to their spots. Why? Because they know Caitlin is going to give it up. That’s the beauty that we are watching in basketball right now with Caitlin Clark."

Clark is averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 assists this season and has helped get the Fever back to the playoffs.

The Fever have also seen success in Aliyah Boston for the second straight season, while Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up as well. In the second half of the season, Lexie Hull has come on strong, showing how strong her game has been since the Olympics break.

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Wednesday night against the Las Vegas Aces.