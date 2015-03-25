With Cromartie, Wilson and Milliner, Jets' secondary still promising _ even without Revis

Darrelle Revis is a distant memory in the New York Jets' new-look secondary.

Gone is the man considered by many to be one of the best players in team history, and perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL. But, Rex Ryan believes Antonio Cromartie can handle the load of being the No. 1 guy — especially since he did it last season when Revis got hurt.

Ryan says Thursday that Cromartie is talented enough to "stand with anyone in the league."

Ryan also says Kyle Wilson is having "the best camp he's had," a promising sign for the 2010 first-round pick.

Throw in this year's No. 1 pick, Dee Milliner who's still recovering from an injury, and the Jets' cornerbacks corps is surprisingly promising — even without Revis.