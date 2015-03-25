Winless Buccaneers bench Josh Freeman, turn struggling offense over the rookie Mike Glennon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have benched quarterback Josh Freeman and replaced him with rookie Mike Glennon.

The move Wednesday came two days after coach Greg Schiano insisted Freeman remained the starter because he gave the team the best chance to win.

The winless Bucs have lost their first three games, two on field goals in the closing seconds. Freeman has completed just 45.7 percent of his passes for 571 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Glennon was drafted in the third round out of North Carolina State, where he spent part of his college career as a backup to Russell Wilson. He will make his first pro start Sunday at home against Arizona.