

Wings' Satou Sabally rips 'disgusting' Lynx fan base after hearing jeers following ankle tweak

The Lynx defeated the Wings in a heated matchup

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally was put off by the Minnesota Lynx fan base on Tuesday after she left with an ankle injury toward the end of the testy game.

Sabally was called for a technical foul with about 2:31 remaining in the Wings’ eventual 91-86 loss to the Lynx after she pushed Minnesota forward Bridget Carleton, who fouled Sabally before the tech.

Satou Sabally dribbles

Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings dribbles the ball during the Minnesota Lynx game on Aug. 22, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

Then, with about 25 seconds left in the game, Sabally turned her ankle when she came down on Carleton’s foot.

Carleton was called for a flagrant foul and ejected because it was her second. Sabally was being attended to but said she heard fans yell that they were glad she was hurt, according to ESPN.

Satou Sabally free throw

Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings shoots a free throw against the Lynx on Aug. 22, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sabally hit the free throws after the foul, which sparked more reaction from the fans. Some fans had been ejected from the Target Center during the review of Carleton’s flagrant foul, according to the Star Tribune.

"Disgusting fan base in Minny," Sabally wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can't be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long."

Wings players box out

Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard of the Wings and Bridget Carleton of the Lynx attempt to rebound the ball on Aug. 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lynx star Napheesa Collier and coach Cheryl Reeve both lambasted the fans’ behavior. Collier called their actions "super inappropriate." Reeve said the fans crossed the line and the team apologized to Sabally.

