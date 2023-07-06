Expand / Collapse search
WNBA
Published

Alex Rodriguez's daughter sings national anthem before WNBA game

Rodriguez was sitting courtside for the Minnesota Lynx's win over the Indiana Fever

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, Natasha, belted out a beautiful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever.

Rodriguez, who is a minority owner of the Lynx and the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, was courtside to see his daughter sing the national anthem. He tweeted about it afterward.

Alex Rodriguez in 2021

Alex Rodriguez seen on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

"What a night at the @minnesotalynx game!" he wrote. "Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the #lynx bringing home a W!"

Rodriguez has two children – Natasha and Ella. He had him both with his ex-wife, Cynthia. The two filed for divorce in 2008.

The former New York Yankees superstar became a part owner of the Lynx and the Timberwolves in 2021\, with billionaire Marc Lore as the majority owner. Lore is the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. The two purchased the team from Glen Taylor for about $1.5 billion.

Lynx players huddle up

The Minnesota Lynx huddle up after the game against the Indiana Fever on July 5, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Lynx defeated the Fever on Wednesday, 90-83. Napheesa Collier led the way with a game-high 32 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists. Kayla McBride added 21 points on 6-of-11 from the field with three rebounds and three assists.

Minnesota improved to 8-9 on the year and currently sits in the final playoff spot in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier shoots

Napheesa Collier, #24 of the Minnesota Lynx, goes to the basket during the game against the Indiana Fever on July 5, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Minnesota made the playoffs in 2021 with a 22-10 record but missed out last season with a 14-22 record. The franchise has won four WNBA championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.