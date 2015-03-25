Williams sisters to face Monica Seles, Eugenie Bouchard in Rogers Cup exhibition in Toronto

Serena and Venus Williams will kick off the Rogers Cup with a doubles exhibition against Monica Seles and Eugenie Bouchard of Canada.

The match will be played on Centre Court at Rexall Centre on Aug. 5 on the opening night of the weeklong WTA tournament.

Seles will be returning to Toronto for the first time since being inducted into the Rogers Cup Hall of Fame in 2009. Bouchard was the 2012 Wimbledon juniors singles champion and recently cracked the top 70 in the rankings.

Serena Williams is coming off her French Open title. She says she's looking forward to a "really fun match" with Seles and "hopefully another successful week at Rogers Cup."

Seles made her winning comeback at the 1995 Rogers Cup following a two-year absence from the sport after being stabbed by a deranged fan.