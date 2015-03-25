Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Williams scores 26, Myers adds 20 as Troy pulls away from LaGrange in 102-69 rout

By | Associated Press

TROY, Ala. – Hunter Williams poured in 26 points and Antoine Myers added 20 as Troy rolled past Division-III LaGrange 102-69 Monday night.

The Trojans (1-1), who shot 54.9 percent from the field, jumped out to an early 24-8 lead fueled by a layup and a trio of 3-pointers from Williams.

Troy surged further ahead and led by as many as 33 in the first half, coasting to a 59-27 lead at the break.

The Panthers were just 24 of 77 on field goal attempts, struggling to keep pace with the Trojan's shooting performance.

Williams hit five total 3-pointers, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out a game-high five assists. Josh Warren hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds and scored eight points.

Patrick Dugger finished with 17 points for LaGrange and Braxton Ford added 13.