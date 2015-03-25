Williams registers double-double to lead UC Santa Barbara to 56-46 victory over UC Riverside

Alan Williams had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead UC Santa Barbara to a 56-46 victory against UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Kyle Boswell scored 12 points and Michael Bryson 11 for the Gauchos (11-19, 7-11 Big West), who are the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament and will face second-seeded Pacific on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif.

Chris Harriel had 18 points and Austin Quick 15 for the Highlanders (6-25, 3-15), who did not qualify for the tournament.

With the game tied at 41-all with 4:13 remaining, UC Santa Barbara scored 11 straight points to take permanent control. Boswell had six points during the surge.