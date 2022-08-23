Expand / Collapse search
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, Presidents Cup due to back injury

Zalatoris earned his first win on the PGA Tour at the St. Jude Championship

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
After securing his first win on the PGA Tour at the St. Jude Championship earlier this month, Will Zalatoris is officially out of the FedEx Cup playoffs with two herniated discs, his team announced Tuesday. 

Over the weekend, Zalatoris appeared to tweak his lower back on the third hole of the BMW Championship during the third round. What was initially described as "inflammation," has turned out to be a more serious injury.  

Will Zalatoris celebrates after defeating Sepp Straka, of Austria, in a playoff in the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Will Zalatoris celebrates after defeating Sepp Straka, of Austria, in a playoff in the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

"After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs," Zalatoris’ agent Allen Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday. 

"Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the TOUR Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States." 

The 26-year-old golfer was the No. 3 seed heading into this week’s finale. The race for the $18 million prize has now been reduced to a field of 29 players. 

Will Zalatoris celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Will Zalatoris celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

"As a result of his withdrawal, if all 29 players finish 72 holes, Zalatoris will finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which receives $500,000 in bonus money," the PGA Tour said in a statement. 

"Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the TOUR, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able," Hobbs said Tuesday. 

Will Zalatoris, of the United States, plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. 

Will Zalatoris, of the United States, plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Zalatoris, a runner-up in the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open this year, won the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago in a three-hole playoff for his first title, cementing his status in the growing list of young stars in golf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

