Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Wild's Marcus Foligno rips NHL refs after Game 4 loss: 'It's a joke'

The Stars tied the series with a 3-2 win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NBA and MLB are not the only pro sports leagues that have referees under the microscope this spring. The NHL’s officiating has also been taken to task during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it was more evident on Sunday during the Minnesota Wild’s loss to the Dallas Stars.

Wild winger Marcus Foligno was particularly upset after Game 4. He was called for tripping and interference on questionable calls. He spoke to reporters after the 3-2 loss and teed off on the officials.

Marcus Foligno drives

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, #17, works against Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, #2, and Luke Glendening, #11, for control of the puck in the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"It’s a joke," he said of the penalties, via The Athletic. "It doesn’t make any sense. I go to hit a guy who touches the puck, it’s interference. I go, get high-sticked in the face. It’s not a tripping call when you hit a guy clean on. It’s bulls---."

Foligno added, "There’s just something to be talked about the physicality part of it. I just feel like it’s a little bit chintzy right now. It doesn’t make any sense. This is playoff hockey. You go and hit a guy and it’s not illegal. … It’s clean and you’re getting called to the penalty box. 

"I don’t know. I think in that sense maybe they got to them before we did."

Marcus Foligno in front of Jake Oettinger

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, #17, pressures the net as Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, #29, defends against a shot in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The physicality of the series has been a talking point.

Matt Dumba nailed Joe Pavelski in Game 1 and was given a five-minute major before it was rescinded. Both coaches have gone back and forth at each other about penalties and the hard plays.

Marcus Foligno ushered to the penalty box

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, #17, reacts after being called for tripping during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

As the dust settled after Game 4, the series was tied.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.