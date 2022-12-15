Who's deeper, France or Argentina? Our ultimate World Cup XI

Soccer's biggest stars will be on full display when France and Argentina go head-to-head in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday ( coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

France definitely has a deeper roster than Argentina, even after losing several key players to injury before the tournament, but who has the best player at every position for Sunday's game?

To answer that question, we combined both teams' projected starters to create an ultimate XI.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris (France)

On the surface, Emiliano Martínez seems like the obvious choice here. He has the most clean sheets and his performance in Argentina's penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the round of 16 is more memorable than anything Lloris has done at the tournament so far. But Lloris has saved 10 shots on an 85.7% save percentage, which is third among goalkeepers with at least three matches played. Comparatively, Martínez has saved just four shots on a tournament-worst 37.5% save percentage.

Left fullback: Theo Hernández (France)

Even without a goal in France's semifinal win vs. Morocco on Wednesday, Hernández would have had this spot locked up with two assists and 11 tackles won, the latter of which is the fourth-most in the tournament. Those numbers are good for any position, but especially for a fullback that doesn't play in a wide formation.

Center back: Raphaël Varane (France)

After a disappointing start to the season with Manchester United , Raphael Varane has returned to form at the World Cup, providing a steadying presence to France's back line with his reliable passing and leadership.

Center back: Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina)

Nicolás Otamendi has just shattered expectations at what will likely be his final World Cup. The 34-year-old is leading Argentina in almost every defensive category, and he hasn't been shy about reminding people throughout the tournament.

France's Ibrahima Konaté has had an incredible tournament, but Otamendi has been more consistent, and he's had a greater impact despite being 11 years older than Konaté. That has to count for something.

Right fullback: Jules Koundé (France)

Normally a center back, Jules Koundé has performed well on the right even though he doesn't pose as much of a threat in the attack as his teammate Theo Hernández or Argentina's Marcos Acuña , who also deserved serious consideration here.

Central midfielder: Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

It's no wonder why all the top-flight clubs are expected to get into a bidding war over Fernández. The River Plate Academy product has proved he can compete at the highest level and that he's unafraid to shoot on goal when he's open, as he showed with his incredible goal vs. Mexico in the group stage.

Central midfielder: Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)

France has to feel good knowing that Tchouaméni, the future of its midfield, is performing at a world-class level in the present. The fact that his Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga is just waiting in the wings feels unfair.

Central attacking midfielder: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Griezmann is technically a striker, but he's thrived in the midfield for France at the World Cup, and not just as a playmaker (though his three assists are tied for the tournament-high). After an uninspiring start to his club season, this tournament has made it clear that Griezmann, 31, still has plenty of good football left in him.

Left wing: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Just when you think teams have figured out how to contain Mbappé, he does something that makes every coach scrap their game plan. They need not fret, though: Mbappé is only 23, so they have at least two more World Cup cycles to try to figure him out.

Striker: Olivier Giroud (France)

Had Karim Benzema not sustained an injury before the tournament, Giroud likely would have been a sparsely-used substitute for France coach Didier Deschamps. Instead, he's the tournament's second-leading goalscorer and France's all-time leading goalscorer at age 36.

Right wing: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina wouldn't be in the World Cup final without Messi's individual brilliance. Whether it was an unreal assist or a goal that he created from nothing, Messi has delivered time and time again for Argentina in this year's tournament.