White Sox to hire Royals coach Pedro Grifol as team's next manager: reports

The Chicago White Sox have picked their next manager.

Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is set to replace Tony La Russa, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Tuesday. ESPN was the first outlet to report the move.

In early October, La Russa cited health concerns when he revealed that he would be stepping down from his role with the White Sox.

Chicago is coming off an 81-win season, but they also suffered 81 losses. The White Sox did not qualify for the 2022 MLB postseason. Last year the team won 93 games and took the AL Central title.

La Russa's health issues prevented him from being in the dugout for the team's final 34 games of the season.

Grifol was a part of the Kansas City Royals organization for the past 10 seasons and served in various coaching roles throughout his tenure. Grifol was on staff when the Royals won the World Series in 2015.

Most recently, Grifol was the Royals bench coach for the past three seasons.

After Mike Matheny was dismissed following a 65-97, Grifol expressed his interest in the manger role in early October. Kansas City instead opted to hire Matt Quatraro as their next manager on Oct. 30.

Quatraro previously served as the Tampa Bay Rays bench coach and will be tasked with turning around a franchise that has undergone six consecutive losing seasons.

Grifol also gained extensive experience during his 13 seasons coaching, scouting and managing in the Seattle Mariners' system. He played catcher in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets organizations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.