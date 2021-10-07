Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

White Sox fan catches home run ball with prosthetic leg

The White Sox won the AL Central and face the Astros in the ALDS

By Taralynn Asack | New York Post
Why catch a fly ball with your hands when you can catch one with your leg?

TikTok user Shannon Frandreis amazed her fellow fans when she caught a fly ball at a recent Chicago White Sox game with her prosthetic leg. The surrounding crowd stood up and cheered for Frandreis as she hoisted the leg up in the air, celebrating with a big smile on her face.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, left, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The video she posted on TikTok of the improbable catch has gone viral with over 2 million views and over 400,000 likes. It is believed the catch came on Yoan Moncada’s home run Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

"Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea," Frandreis wrote as the caption. 

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, fans stand as they watch Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks work during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The video left the NHL’s Dallas Stars impressed as they called her "A Star in the making" on social media. The 27-year-old replied that she was flattered, but being in Chicago, she would like to hear from the Blackhawks.

Frandeis also wrote in the comments that she’s always taking her prosthetic leg off at random moments.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The White Sox take on the Houston Astros Thursday for game 1 of the ALDS.