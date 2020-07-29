WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Who has most wins at the event?

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is set to take place in Southwind, Tenn., for the second straight year after having been played in Ohio for most of the time.

While Brooks Koepka is the reigning champion at the tournament, his 2019 victory was only his first one. In fact, since the tournament replaced the World Series of Golf in 1999, there has been only one multi-time winner.

Tiger Woods won the tournament eight times while it was called the WGC-NEC Invitational and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. When he was completely healthy, he would dominate the course.

Woods last won the event in 2013. He finished 15-under par and defeated Keegan Bradley and Henrik Stenson by seven strokes. It’s the largest margin of victory since he defeated Justin Rose and Rory Sabbatini by eight strokes in 2007.

Woods hasn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since the Memorial Tournament earlier in July. He finished 4-over par in that event, which was also his first since the PGA Tour was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is not going to play in the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. However, his record for the most wins at the event will remain safe.