Westbrook scores 31 and the Thunder beat the Blazers 106-90

Russell Westbrook scored 33 points, including 17 in the third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 106-90 on Friday night.

Earlier in the evening, the Thunder clinched their third straight Northwest Division title when Dallas defeated Denver 108-105 in overtime. Oklahoma City also remained a half-game up on San Antonio for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant added 16 points for the Thunder, who led by as many as 22 points.

Portland, missing the playoffs for the second straight season, lost its 10th straight, the most since an 11-game skid in the 2005-06 season. The Blazers were led by Will Barton — starting in place of injured shooting guard Wesley Matthews — with 18 points.

The Thunder were without Kendrick Perkins because of a right hamstring injury he aggravated in a 116-97 victory at Golden State on Thursday night. Hasheem Thabeet started in his place.

Thunder guard Kevin Martin was also sitting out because of back spasms.

J.J. Hickson returned to Portland's starting lineup after he missed a game with a sore lower back. But the Trail Blazers remained without Matthews (right ankle) for the second straight game and Nicolas Batum (right shoulder) for the fifth straight.

Both teams were streaky early. The Blazers opened with a 13-12 lead, but the Thunder went on an 11-2 run to take a 24-15 lead after Westbrook's 3-pointer.

Barton capped an 11-2 Portland run with a layup to move the Blazers within 30-28 early in the second quarter. Then Oklahoma City went on an 11-2 run to go up 41-30.

The Blazers took a 46-44 lead with 3:06 left in the first half after a 16-3 run that Victor Claver ended with a 3-pointer. Damian Lillard, who scored a career-high 38 points Wednesday against the Lakers, was scoreless until a reverse layup with 30.9 seconds to go before halftime.

The Thunder took a 55-54 lead into the break after Thabo Sefolosha's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Oklahoma City opened the second half with a 9-0 run and went up 72-59 on Westbrook's 17-foot jumper. His 3-pointer gave the Thunder an 81-61 lead going into the final quarter.

Barton's dunk pulled the Blazers within 97-84 with 4:03 left in the game, prompting Thunder coach Scott Brooks to briefly bring back in Westbrook and Durant, who had been sitting since the end of the third quarter.

Hickson and LaMarcus Aldridge sat out the fourth for the Blazers.

Portland was coming off a 113-106 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night. Kobe Bryant had a season-high 47 points, most ever scored by an opposing player in the Rose Garden.

Notes: Earlier Friday, Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making a "menacing gesture," when he pretended to slice his throat after dunking in the second quarter against the Warriors. ... San Francisco 49ers running back LaMichael James, who played for the Oregon Ducks, was at the game. ... The Thunder have won nine of their last 11 in the race to the playoffs.