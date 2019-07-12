Weird AHL app notifications include request for $6,000 payment

Of all the ways for Stewart Zimmel to gain some notoriety, this probably wasn’t one he saw coming.

Zimmel is the COO of a company called HockeyTech according to his LinkedIn page, and before that, he worked for a company called Buzzer Apps. If you’re wondering why he’s important, here’s the reason: the American Hockey League app started sending push notifications demanding money from Zimmel on Wednesday. About $6,000, according to the alerts from the NHL’s top minor league.

“Stewart. Since I have no way to contact you are you owe me nearly $6,000 I would ask you contact me about a payment,” the notification, which was sent repeatedly, reads. “Also, I’m filing a workplace report against you for threatening to punch me in the throat nemours [sic] times.”

Another notification sent read: “Stewart Zimmel please pay the outstanding monies owed.”

A third: “Stewart Zimmel threatened to punch Ian Bowman in the throat.”

When users opened the app, they were treated to a picture of a computer screen with messages between Zimmel and someone else, in which Zimmel (using scare quotes) threatens to punch someone in the throat.

The AHL, which was ready for a schedule-release announcement on Wednesday, was forced to issue an apology for the mess.

“We have worked with out app host to resolve today’s issue of unauthorized notifications coming from the AHL app,” the league said on yet another alert. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

