Last Update May 17, 2017

Watch Yankees' Aaron Judge shatter a flatscreen TV with BP homer

By Lindsey Foltin | FoxSports
PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 22: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits during battling practice before an MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees on April 22, 2017 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Yankees phenom Aaron Judge has been doing plenty of damage to opponents pitching this season.

But thats not the only thing hes damaging. The 6-foot-7 slugger shattered a flatscreen when he launched a batting practice homer into the Yankees outfield terrace on Tuesday.

It's not much of a surprise, considering Judge's homers have averaged an average of 413 feet, according to Statcast.

The 25-year-old rookie is hitting .303 with 10 homers this season, which ties him with Khris Davis for the second-most in the league. His 20 RBIs match Jose Abreu in 2014 and Trevor Story last year for the most by a rookie in April.

