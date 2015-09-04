WATCH: Tyrell Williams jukes a defender out of his cleats

One way to get noticed if you're an on-the-roster-bubble wide receiver?

Juke a few defenders out of the stadium -- just like Tyrell Williams did against the 49ers on Thursday night:

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/639657000410869760

Williams' quick first move left his initial 49ers cover on the turf. Then, the Western Oregon product absolutely froze LJ McCray, pressed turbo, and was off to the races.

Backups have to hope for something extraordinary at this time of the year. That's exactly what Williams provided.

(h/t NFL on Twitter)