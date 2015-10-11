WATCH: Raiders' Woodson finally gets his Peyton Manning pick

For 18 long years, one quarterback eluded Charles Woodson's intercepting grasp.

But all passers -- even legendary ones like Peyton Manning -- succumb to the Raiders' legend at some point or another. Just watch:

That's Woodson's 63rd career interception. Amazingly, it's the first-ever pick he's recorded against his fellow 1998 NFL Draftee.

Woodson admitted he was searching for a Peyton pick heading into this week's match-up. The 39-year-old has it now.

