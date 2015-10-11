Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Raiders' Woodson finally gets his Peyton Manning pick

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Charles Woodson #24 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after the Raiders stopped the Denver Broncos on third an goal during the first quarter at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

For 18 long years, one quarterback eluded Charles Woodson's intercepting grasp.

But all passers -- even legendary ones like Peyton Manning -- succumb to the Raiders' legend at some point or another. Just watch:

That's Woodson's 63rd career interception. Amazingly, it's the first-ever pick he's recorded against his fellow 1998 NFL Draftee.

Woodson admitted he was searching for a Peyton pick heading into this week's match-up. The 39-year-old has it now.

