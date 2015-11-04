WATCH: Jonathan Stewart pulls off impressive photobomb of Luke Kuechly

The Carolina Panthers were obviously oozing with excitement after their recent Monday Night Football victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

No surprise there, and as the Panthers were celebrating all over the field, star linebacker Luke Kuechly was in the process of doing an interview. Well, as you can see from the team's official Twitter, Jonathan Stewart wasn't willing to let Kuechly do his interview without pulling a sneak attack on the linebacker.

Well done, Jonathan. That was pretty slick, and best of all, Kuechly didn't even realize he was there.

