AOC, others mock Washington Redskins over #blackoutTuesday tweet: 'Change your name'

The Washington Redskins have come under criticism on social media after it attempted to show solidarity with the #blackoutTuesday movement following the death of George Floyd.

The football team, which is named after a racist term for Native Americans, tweeted the hashtag along with the solid black photo seen on so many social media timelines on Tuesday.

"Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted in response to the team's post.

Many others responded to the tweet with apparent incredulity.

"How about starting with blacking out your logo and change your teams racist nickname," tweeted Matthew Cherry, a film director and former NFL player. "That’s how you can help combat racism. Look in the damn mirror."

The Redskins did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This past October, hundreds of protesters called for the team to change its nickname before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Native American, argued the name dehumanized "our people" and accused Redskins owner Dan Snyder of profiting off a "racial slur."

Besides the Redskins, a number of celebrities and prominent brands joined in on the #blackoutTuesday demonstration. President Trump's daughter, Tiffany, also posted the symbolic black box on her Instagram.

The #blackoutTuesday movement, also known as #TheShowMustBePaused, is meant to highlight police brutality as well as inequality in the music industry. It was reportedly started by two female music executives -- Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas -- and serves as an intentional effort to disrupt the work week.

A website for the movement reads: "In response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police, #TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard. We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives.

"Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can't wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community."