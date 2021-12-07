Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on hip, ending his season

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season is officially over.

The Washington Football Team quarterback will need to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, with the procedure unfortunately ending his season, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick played in only one game this season. When Washington squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers, he attempted just six passes before suffering the injury. Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a hip subluxation, and initial reports stated he was going to miss only a few weeks.

Back in November, NFL Network reported that Fitzpatrick’s hip wasn’t healing the way his team expected. According to the report, the signal caller's hip and groin were still swollen and painful.

Fitzpatrick, 39, has been in the NFL for 17 seasons and has played for nine different teams. He signed a one-year contract with Washington in the offseason, which means he was likely signed to serve as a bridge for the next young quarterback in Washington.

With the superb play of backup Taylor Heinicke, Washington is back in the NFC playoff race, and it has a real chance to either win the NFC East or claim one of the wild card spots.

If the playoffs began this week, Washington would match up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs for a second straight year. But there are five more games, which means nothing is solidified yet.

Washington is currently on a four-game winning streak. They will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, in a crucial NFC East battle with just a few games to go in the season.