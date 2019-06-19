Nationals pitcher breaks nose when errant bunt hits him in the face

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer broke his nose in a hard-to-watch moment during batting practice Tuesday before a scheduled game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team confirmed.

Scherzer’s attempted bunt flew back toward him, hitting him straight in the face.

It’s unclear if the Nationals’ ace will be able to start in the doubleheader against the Phillies Wednesday after being rained out for two nights, The Washington Post reported.

Scherzer was seen heading into the dugout holding a bloodied towel against his nose. A splint was later put on the pitcher’s nose.

The team said Scherzer underwent a CT scan that revealed no further damage, The Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.