Warriors' Thompson cleared for Game 1

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has completed the league's concussion protocol, clearing him to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team announced Tuesday.

Thompson returned to practice Monday but was questionable for the start of the series with Cleveland on Thursday after suffering a concussion during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals last week when Houston forward Trevor Ariza landed a flying knee to his head.

Thompson averaged 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 77 games this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He has averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists this postseason.