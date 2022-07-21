Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined $500,000 for violating NBA policy after criticizing luxury tax: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob criticized the NBA’s luxury tax system earlier this month and hoped that whoever needed to hear it, would.

They did, and the longtime owner was subsequently hit with a $500,000 fine, according to a report.

Lacob, who has four NBA Championships under his tenure with the Warriors , was fined half a million dollars for violating the league's policy on publicly discussing collective bargaining talks, ESPN reported

Lacob’s comments came during a July 15 episode of the Point Forward Podcast where he called the luxury tax "unfair."

"The hardest thing of all is navigating this luxury tax, unfortunately," he said. "I went back to New York this week for labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants everyone to have a chance and right now, there’s a certain element out there that believes we ‘checkbook win, ’ we won because we have the most salaries on our team."

He continued: "The truth is, we’re only $40 million more than the luxury tax . Now, that’s not small, but it’s not a massive number. We’re $200 million over in total because most of that is this incredible penal luxury tax. And what I consider to be unfair, and I’m going to say it on this podcast and I hope it gets back to whoever is listening, and obviously it’s self-serving for me to say this, but I think it’s a very unfair system because our team is built by … all top eight players are all drafted by this team."

