Warriors' Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole predict big raise after championship

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole celebrated their first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors Thursday and predicted they were next in line to get paid.

Wiggins and Poole recorded a video on Instagram moments after the Warriors were spraying champagne in their locker room. The two were calling each other world champions.

"And you about to get a bag," Poole told Wiggins.

Wiggins responded, "No, you about to get a bag."

Then the two exclaimed: "We about to get a bag!."

Whatever payday is coming for Wiggins and Poole, their roles in the NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics proved they earned it.

Wiggins, who the Warriors traded for during the 2019-20 season, earned his first career All-Star appearance this season. He finished the regular season with 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He put together two double-doubles in the NBA Finals and finished the series averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Poole made a splash in the postseason with multiple buzzer-beating three-pointers and continually provided a spark for the Warriors off the bench. He finished the regular season averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. In the Finals, he averaged 13.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

According to Spotrac, Wiggins is set to earn $33.6 million in 2022-23 and will be a free agent after next season. Poole is under contract for the 2022-23 season, will earn $3.9 million and could become a restricted free agent in 2023.