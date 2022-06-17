Expand / Collapse search
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole predict big raise after championship

The Warriors topped the Celtics thanks in large part to the roles Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole played

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole celebrated their first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors Thursday and predicted they were next in line to get paid.

Wiggins and Poole recorded a video on Instagram moments after the Warriors were spraying champagne in their locker room. The two were calling each other world champions.

Jordan Poole, #3&lt; of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"And you about to get a bag," Poole told Wiggins.

Wiggins responded, "No, you about to get a bag."

Then the two exclaimed: "We about to get a bag!."

Whatever payday is coming for Wiggins and Poole, their roles in the NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics proved they earned it.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, #22, reacts with forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, #95, during the second quarter Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Wiggins, who the Warriors traded for during the 2019-20 season, earned his first career All-Star appearance this season. He finished the regular season with 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He put together two double-doubles in the NBA Finals and finished the series averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Poole made a splash in the postseason with multiple buzzer-beating three-pointers and continually provided a spark for the Warriors off the bench. He finished the regular season averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. In the Finals, he averaged 13.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Andrew Wiggins, #22, and Jordan Poole, #3, of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Elsa/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Wiggins is set to earn $33.6 million in 2022-23 and will be a free agent after next season. Poole is under contract for the 2022-23 season, will earn $3.9 million and could become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.