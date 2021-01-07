Warriors' Draymond Green on US Capitol rioting: 'They're f---ing terrorists'

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green went on a rant Wednesday night when he was asked about the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day.

Green did not mince words when he was describing the violent mob of Trump supporters who attempted to stop the certification of the presidential election results. He also contrasted how police treated those who stormed the building with how Black people are treated by officers.

"It’s shameful to keep calling them protesters," Green said. "They’re not f—ing protesters. They’re f—ing terrorists."

He added: "It’s baffling with the reaction that the law enforcement had and whoever else was involved from a authoritarian standpoint to see the National Guard standing on those same steps when there was a peaceful protest and now to see a terrorist attack and there was no National Guard.

"It just goes to show you where this country is and where this country has always been and probably where it’s going to stay, to be quite honest. Nothing’s changed. I think through social media and all of these different things we have at our fingertips today, we’re more aware of things. But nothing has changed. This is the same America that it’s been. It’s no different."

Green took issue with the "policing system" in the U.S. and said it’s the reason why some people can go to the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and put their feet on her desk without consequences.

"Stop calling those people protesters. They’re terrorists. They’re not protesters. Protesters is what you saw when we saw 500 National Guard members standing on those same steps when there were Black and Brown people saying, 'We want to be treated equally.’ That’s a protest," he said, via USA Today.

"Storming into a building and busting out windows and carrying podiums and all of this other stuff, that’s not a protest. That’s a terrorist attack. So stop describing those people the same way you describe someone who’s just standing there making a chant and saying, 'We want justice, we want peace.' Stop using the same words. It’s disrespectful. It’s ridiculous."

Green stopped short of advocating for force to be used against the mob.

"I’ve seen a lot of things like, ‘Shoot them the way we would’ve been shot.’ I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I think, ‘Stop shooting us.’ I think that’s more the battle cry than necessarily shoot them like we would’ve been shot. Just stop shooting us," he said.

Each of the NBA games on Wednesday’s schedule was played. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat released a statement on their thoughts about the day’s events while Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons players both knelt during their game.