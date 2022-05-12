Expand / Collapse search
Warriors' Draymond Green, Stephen Curry reveal why they danced with Grizzlies crowd amid blowout loss

Green and Curry were seen dancing to the song despite the Warriors being down big to Memphis

By David Aaro | Fox News
The Golden State Warriors were crushed by the Memphis Grizzlies 134-95 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

With the Grizzlies up big in the fourth quarter, the Memphis crowd began chanting "Whoop That Trick," a song by Memphis-born rapper Al Kapone that has since become the Grizzlies' unofficial anthem.

But surprisingly, Warriors stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry were seen dancing to the song, despite their team being down big and still needing just one win to get to the Western Conference finals. 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 11, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. 

Curry was seen nodding his head to the song, while Green was captured on video smiling as he danced and waved a towel around. 

Memphis had additional motivation to play the song at FedExForum following comments Curry made prior to Game 5. Ahead of the potential series closer, Curry told ESPN that Golden State's game plan was to "whoop that trick."

After the game, both Green and Curry discussed why they decided to dance along with the crowd.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 11, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

"They're not going to whoop that trick alone, we gonna whoop that trick together if we're going to whoop that trick," Green told reporters. "One thing I don’t respect is people who only bring it when they winning. You know embrace crowds when you winning. We call those frontrunners. We're not frontrunners."

"We got our a-- kicked, and that's all right. It happens," he added. "When you spew it out, you got to be willing to take it and not hide from it, not duck from it, not run from it — embrace it."

Curry said he enjoyed embracing the hostile Memphis crowd and was just trying to have some fun amid the blowout loss. 

"It's the best. It's what this whole back-and-forth is about in terms of home court advantage and hostile crowds, and you embrace all of that," Curry said. "It's fun, even when you're getting smacked, you gotta find some fun in it."

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at FedExForum on May 11, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. 

"Obviously, it didn't pan out the way we wanted to," he added. "It's gonna be really hard to close out this team… and if we need any more reminder of that, we got it today."

The Warriors have a 3-2 series lead, with Game 6 taking place in San Francisco on Friday.

