Warren Sapp gets behind social distancing trend amid coronavirus: 'Why is this so hard for some?'

Former NFL great Warren Sapp let his followers know earlier this week that he’s taking social distancing very seriously to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Sapp was calling out those who weren’t practicing the recommended guidelines for people when they have to leave the house.

“Why is this so HARD for some? Stand on the Red Markers!! 0-2!! #LetsGetThisRight we Running up the score y’all. #NotGood,” Sapp wrote in one Instagram post.

Sapp’s post echoed what medical experts, athletes and others have been promoting as the U.S. tries to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 1 million worldwide.

The former defensive tackle played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders during his 13-year NFL career. Florida and California have been some of the hardest-hit parts of the nation.

As of Friday morning, California has reported more than 11,000 coronavirus cases with more than 240 deaths. Florida has reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases with more than 140 deaths. Both states rank in the top 10 of cases in the U.S.

The entire country has seen more than 245,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths.