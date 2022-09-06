Expand / Collapse search
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Published

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman cleared to play against Vanderbilt after 'rare' blood clot condition

Hartman was cleared after having the blood clot removed

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt after being diagnosed with a rare condition last month known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, the university revealed Tuesday. 

Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, was ruled out "indefinitely" with a "non-football-related condition" in early August after seeking medical treatment following a team workout. 

Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Wake Forest revealed that Hartman developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein and later underwent a procedure to remove the clot and a surgery to eliminate pressure on the vein. The condition was likely caused as a result of previous infection causing inflammation.

"We did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great," Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Hartman’s surgeon, said in a statement. "The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition."

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs past Army linebacker Karsonne Winters (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dr. Freischlag said the condition is rare but "is more common in young and otherwise healthy men."

"This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes," Hartman said in a statement. 

"There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let's get it, Deacs!"

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Wake Forest won 70-56. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Hartman was named Wake Forest’s starter in 2018 as a freshman but suffered a late-season injury that resulted in him being the backup quarterback the following year. He took over as the starter in 2020 and 2021, leading Wake Forest to an ACC Atlantic title while throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

"As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam attacked this rehabilitation process, and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month," head coach Dave Clawson said.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com