LSU Tigers
Published

Maason Smith to miss remainder of LSU season after suffering torn ACL while celebrating: reports

Smith was selected as part of the All-SEC Freshman Team last season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the remainder of the season after reportedly sustaining a serious injury while celebrating during the opening series of the Tigers’ Week 1 loss against Florida State on Sunday.

Smith, who was selected as part of the All-SEC Freshman Team last season, suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of his sophomore campaign, sources told The Athletic.

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith warms up before the Texas Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 4, 2022.

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith warms up before the Texas Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 4, 2022. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The incident seemingly took place after defensive back Major Burns made a stop on redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili on the team’s first defensive drive of the game. 

LSU TRANSFER SAFETY FACING FOUR-GAME ACADEMIC SUSPENSION: REPORT

Smith jumped in the air but came down on his left leg, which appeared to buckle under him. He instantly grabbed at his knee and struggled to put weight on it.

Maason Smith of the LSU Tigers in action against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 16, 2021.

Maason Smith of the LSU Tigers in action against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"We are crushed for him," head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday via ESPN. "He was celebrating for a teammate on the play."

"Any time you suffer an injury under those circumstances, it's extremely disappointing. He's a great player."

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy is pulled down by LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) and LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) on Oct. 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy is pulled down by LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) and LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) on Oct. 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU lost, 24-23, after a blocked extra-point attempt with no time left handed Kelly his first loss after being lured from Notre Dame with a decade-long $100 million contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

