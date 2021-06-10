Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia Tech linebacker accused of beating man to death over catfishing

Etute has been suspended from the team

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A freshman linebacker for Virginia Tech is accused of fatally beating a man for catfishing him and leaving him to die despite hearing his alleged victim "bubbling and gurgling," reports said.

The Roanoke Times reported that David Etute was charged with second-degree murder. He was granted bond on Wednesday. 

The paper reported that Etute allegedly admitted to police that he punched Jerry Paul Smith, 40, five times in the face and "stomped" him after learning that he was not a woman.

Etute said he visited Smith's apartment in April after he was matched with someone named "Angie" on Tinder, but when he returned on May 31, he discovered his match was a man, prosecutors said during a hearing Wednesday, citing police statements.

The paper reported that Smith’s body was located the following day in an apartment.

Jimmy Turk, the attorney for Etute, told the court that the case was "more than someone just showing up to an apartment and punching someone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reported that Turk told reporters outside the court, "Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not. Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.