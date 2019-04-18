Viral video shows 76ers in a moment of alleged post-flatulence

A video from the sidelines of Thursday’s 76ers-Nets game, showed Philadelphia players comically reacting to what appeared to have been flatulence.

The video showed 76ers’ Joel Embiid sitting next to his teammates as they covered their noses and looked around for the perpetrator.

Twitter users offered their theories as to who may have been the culprit.

“Had to be Amir. Unaffected. Looking around inconspicuously. No cell phone allowed. His rebellion” wrote one. Another user agreed, writing: “Definitely Amir.”

“Or Jared Dudley jumper,” wrote another.

The 76ers eventually beat the Nets 131-115.