Minnesota Vikings

Vikings remember 'reprehensible' Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

Vikings said, 'We mourn the loss of all innocent lives from this ongoing conflict'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Israel marks one year since Hamas terrorists massacred nearly 1,200 civilians Video

Israel marks one year since Hamas terrorists massacred nearly 1,200 civilians

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy brings the latest on-the-ground in Israel on the one-year-anniversary of the October 7 attacks launched by Hamas terrorists.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement on Monday remembering the one-year anniversary of the "reprehensible" Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. 

"We mourn the loss of all innocent lives from this ongoing conflict," the statement read. "We stand against the rising antisemitism and Islamophobia and know we must steadfastly work towards combating hate in all forms. We pray for the 101 hostages who have yet to be freed, and our deepest hope is for a future of peace and safety throughout the region."

Hamas launched an attack on Israel that sparked a massive conflict in the Middle East, which continues to rage on today.

Vikings helmet with gloves on field

General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

The initial attacks had a large impact on the sports world, including the NFL as the war began in the middle of the 2023 season. 

Many within the NFL, especially New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, spoke about after the Hamas attacks, calling Jewish hate "out of control."

VIKINGS' GREG JOSEPH TO WEAR ‘I STAND WITH ISRAEL’ CLEATS DURING NEXT GAME

The Vikings also saw their veteran kicker at the time, Greg Joseph, raising money to provide aid in Israel by starting a "Kicks for Israel" campaign on Oct. 17, 2023. 

Joseph, who is Jewish and noted his religion "absolutely" guided him throughout his life, donated $54 for every extra point made and $180 for every field goal made to the non-profit organization Leket Israel. 

General view of Vikings logo on field

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Minnesota Vikings logo in the end zone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Joseph now kicks for the New York Giants, who signed him after Graham Gano got hurt earlier this season. He wore cleats that said "I Stand With Israel" last season, and his campaign raised over $7,000. 

As the Vikings’ statement mentioned, there are still 101 hostages who remain in Gaza as the conflict continues. 

The United States has helped Israel with military aid, while vetoing U.N. Security Council ceasefire resolutions. 

Vikings helmet on sideline bench

A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

As many continue to be affected by this war, calls for peace from people and organizations like the Vikings will also remain constant. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.