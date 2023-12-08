Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Greg Joseph to wear 'I Stand With Israel' cleats during next game

Joseph attended a Jewish high school

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greg Joseph has been raising money to provide aid in Israel since the terrorist attacks there in October, and he'll be furthering his efforts this weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings kicker began his "Kicks for Israel" campaign Oct. 17, 10 days after the Hamas attacks. 

Joseph is Jewish and has said his religion has "absolutely" guided him throughout his life. He attended high school at the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

greg joseph kicks field goal

Placekicker Greg Joseph (1) of the Minnesota Vikings kicks a 31-yard field goal against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High Nov. 19, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The kicker is donating $54 for every extra point he makes, and $180 for every field goal, with all the funds going directly to "emergency food and essential supplies to those who have been displaced through the humanitarian Non-Profit Organization Leket Israel."

As the NFL continues its Cause for Cleats initiative, Joseph will be representing his faith.

Joseph's cleats will include the Star of David and the phrase "I Stand With Israel."

Israel cleats

Greg Joseph will wear these cleats Sunday (Stadium Kick)

The Vikings did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the cleats.

Joseph's "Kicks for Israel" campaign has raised over $7,000.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday "a heavy barrage of rockets was just launched at Tel Aviv and central Israel."

EX-VIKINGS STAR SAYS JUSTIN JEFFERSON'S RETURN COULD TURN THINGS AROUND

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Friday the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to the "largest single loss of life" in the history of his organization.

Guterres once again reiterated a call for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

"There is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza, which would have devastating consequences. We anticipate that would result in a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt," Guterres said. "I fear the consequences could be devastating for the security of the entire region."

Greg Joseph's cleats

Another view of Greg Joseph's cleats (Stadium Kick)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph is in his fifth NFL season. He also kicked for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans previously. This is his third year in Minnesota.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.