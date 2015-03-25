Vikings cut loose CB Lacey

The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Jacob Lacey on Monday, one week after the four-year veteran underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Lacey signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in April after spending the 2012 season with NFC North rival Detroit, where he started nine games and played in 11 contests. The 26-year-old previously played three years with the Indianapolis Colts and made 27 starts over that time period.

The Oklahoma State product's best season came as a rookie with the Colts in 2009, when he recorded career highs of 85 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed while starting nine of 16 games. Over his four NFL campaigns, Lacey has compiled 198 tackles, six interceptions and 25 passes defensed.

Lacey's release likely locks second-year pro Josh Robinson into the slot cornerback's role previously held by Antoine Winfield, who was released in March and subsequently signed with Seattle.